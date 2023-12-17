First ODI: IND vs SA

Left Menu

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-12-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 16:08 IST
Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers stadium here on Sunday.

South Africa Innings: Reeza Hendricks b Arshdeep Singh 0 Tony de Zorzi c Rahul b Arshdeep Singh 28 Rassie van der Dussen lbw b Arshdeep Singh 0 Aiden Markram b Avesh Khan 12 Heinrich Klaasen b Arshdeep Singh 6 David Miller c Rahul b Avesh Khan 2 Wiaan Mulder lbw b Avesh Khan 0 Andile Phehlukwayo lbw b Arshdeep Singh 33 Keshav Maharaj c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Avesh Khan 4 Nandre Burger b Kuldeep Yadav 7 Tabraiz Shamsi not out 11 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-10) Total: (For 10 wkts, 27.3 Overs) 116 Fall of Wickets: 3-1, 3-2, 42-3, 52-4, 52-5, 52-6, 58-7, 73-8, 101-9, 116-10.

Bowler: Mukesh Kumar 7-0-46-0, Arshdeep Singh 10-0-37-5, Avesh Khan 8-3-27-4, Kuldeep Yadav 2.3-0-3-1. 

