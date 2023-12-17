Left Menu

Won't be mute spectator if corruption cases are found: CM Siddaramaiah

An investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against the culprits, the chief minister said.When asked about officials of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation demanding bribes from drivers to put them on duty, Siddaramaiah said an investigation against them would be conducted.To a question on the allegations that the caste census was unscientific, the chief minister said the Backward Classes Commission has not submitted its report, yet some people are already commenting that the report is not scientific.Such statements are based on speculation without knowing the contents of the report.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 16:24 IST
Won't be mute spectator if corruption cases are found: CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said his government will not be a mute spectator to corruption and will initiate action against the corrupt.

He said investigations are underway in '40 per cent commission' cases against the previous government and steps will be taken against the guilty.

''If any cases of corruption are found in the state, the government will not be a mute spectator. An investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against the culprits,'' the chief minister said.

When asked about officials of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation demanding bribes from drivers to put them on duty, Siddaramaiah said an investigation against them would be conducted.

To a question on the allegations that the caste census was unscientific, the chief minister said the Backward Classes Commission has not submitted its report, yet some people are already commenting that the report is not scientific.

''Such statements are based on speculation without knowing the contents of the report. Let the report be submitted,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023