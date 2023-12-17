Left Menu

Raghuram Rajan calls on T’gana CM, discusses strategies for state's economic development

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Sunday and discussed the present economic condition of the state besides the strategies that needed to be adopted for its development.Reddy held a meeting with Rajan at his residence in Jubilee Hills here, an official release said.The former RBI governor shared his experiences in the field of economics with the chief minister.

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Sunday and discussed the present economic condition of the state besides the strategies that needed to be adopted for its development.

Reddy held a meeting with Rajan at his residence in Jubilee Hills here, an official release said.

The former RBI governor shared his experiences in the field of economics with the chief minister. He also made some valuable suggestions to improve the economic situation of the state. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and CMO Secretary Seshadri were present at the meeting, the release added.

