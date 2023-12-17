Raghuram Rajan calls on T’gana CM, discusses strategies for state's economic development
Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Sunday and discussed the present economic condition of the state besides the strategies that needed to be adopted for its development.Reddy held a meeting with Rajan at his residence in Jubilee Hills here, an official release said.The former RBI governor shared his experiences in the field of economics with the chief minister.
- Country:
- India
Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Sunday and discussed the present economic condition of the state besides the strategies that needed to be adopted for its development.
Reddy held a meeting with Rajan at his residence in Jubilee Hills here, an official release said.
The former RBI governor shared his experiences in the field of economics with the chief minister. He also made some valuable suggestions to improve the economic situation of the state. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and CMO Secretary Seshadri were present at the meeting, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
T'gana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan accepts resignation of CM KCR. Asks him to continue in office till formation of new govt.
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka sworn in as Deputy CM of Telangana.
N Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy among MLAs who took oath as ministers.
HC restrains forest dept from holding event inside Asola Bhatti Sanctuary
Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana Chief Minister; Bhatti Vikramarka as Dy CM