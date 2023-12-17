Left Menu

UP: Neighbours thrash woman for urinating near house in Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after she was allegedly thrashed by her neighbours for allegedly urinating near their house here, police said on Sunday.

The neighbours allegedly hit the woman on her private parts using an iron rod due to which she fainted, they said.

The incident took place in a village in Ram Chandra Mission police station area after the victim allegedly urinated in a drain near her house, and had a dispute over it with her neighbours, Circle Officer BS Veer Kumar said.

The neighbours allegedly used an an iron rod to hit the victim on her private parts due to which she sustained serious injuries and fainted, he said. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, Kumar added.

An FIR has been registered under relevant section of IPC and a detailed probe on the matter is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

