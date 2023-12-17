Left Menu

Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time, Israel says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 17:24 IST
Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time, Israel says
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza opened for the first time for aid trucks since the outbreak of the war on Saturday, a spokesperson from the prime minister's office said.

The crossing had been closed to aid trucks since the Oct. 7 onslaught by Hamas militants on Israeli southern communities. Israel agreed to reopen the crossing to aid trucks last week.

 

