Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time, Israel says

The Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza opened for the first time for aid trucks since the outbreak of the war on Saturday, a spokesperson from the prime minister's office said.

The crossing had been closed to aid trucks since the Oct. 7 onslaught by Hamas militants on Israeli southern communities. Israel agreed to reopen the crossing to aid trucks last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)