Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time, Israel says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 17:33 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza opened on Sunday for the first time for aid trucks since the outbreak of the war, a spokesperson from the prime minister's office said.
The crossing had been closed to aid trucks since the Oct. 7 onslaught by Hamas militants on Israeli southern communities. Israel agreed to reopen the crossing to aid trucks last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Emirati integrated field hospital launched in Gaza
Palestinian death toll crosses 15,000 in Gaza amid Israeli operations: Hamas-run ministry
US: VP Kamala Harris says "too many innocent Palestinians" killed; adds in talks with Prez Biden on post-war roadmap for Gaza
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments