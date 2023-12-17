3 held with heroin in Punjab

Three people, including a woman, were arrested and 550 grams heroin was recovered from them in two separate incidents in Punjab, police said on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said two brothers, allegedly involved in drug smuggling, were going towards Amritsar on a motorcycle. They were intercepted by police on Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Subhanpur village.

During the search, 300 grams of heroin was recovered from them, she said.

In Kapurthala, police recovered 250 grams of heroin from a woman and arrested her.

Police said cases have been registered against the accused.

