Egypt's Suez canal chief closely monitoring tensions in Red Sea - statement

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Egypt's Suez canal authority chief said on Sunday the authority is closely monitoring the current tensions in the Red Sea .

The authority is "closely following the consequences of current tensions in the Red Sea on the traffic in the canal," Chairman Osama Rabea said in a statement, adding that maritime traffic in the canal is normal.

Since Nov. 19, 55 ships have rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope, while 2,128 have crossed the canal in the same period, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

