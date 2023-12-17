Left Menu

'SC ruling on Article 370 not God's verdict': Mehbooba vows to continue struggle

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said her party will continue its struggle for restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the Supreme Courts decision on Article 370 is not Gods verdict.Her remarks came days after the apex court on December 11 upheld the Centres decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood at the earliest as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.We dont have to lose heart.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:22 IST
'SC ruling on Article 370 not God's verdict': Mehbooba vows to continue struggle
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said her party will continue its struggle for restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370 is ''not God's verdict''.

Her remarks came days after the apex court on December 11 upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood ''at the earliest'' as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

''We don't have to lose heart. We will continue our struggle. The Supreme Court is not God. The same Supreme Court had earlier said that Article 370 cannot be amended without recommendation of constituent assembly. They were also learned judges. Today some other judges passed the ruling. We cannot treat it as God's verdict,'' Mehbooba Mufti told reporters in Kupwara.

She said people opposing special status to J-K want ''us to give up''.

''Our opponents want that we give up the fight but we will continue till our last breath. We have given a lot of sacrifices and we cannot let them go in vain,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023