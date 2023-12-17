'SC ruling on Article 370 not God's verdict': Mehbooba vows to continue struggle
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said her party will continue its struggle for restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the Supreme Courts decision on Article 370 is not Gods verdict.Her remarks came days after the apex court on December 11 upheld the Centres decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood at the earliest as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.We dont have to lose heart.
- Country:
- India
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said her party will continue its struggle for restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370 is ''not God's verdict''.
Her remarks came days after the apex court on December 11 upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood ''at the earliest'' as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.
''We don't have to lose heart. We will continue our struggle. The Supreme Court is not God. The same Supreme Court had earlier said that Article 370 cannot be amended without recommendation of constituent assembly. They were also learned judges. Today some other judges passed the ruling. We cannot treat it as God's verdict,'' Mehbooba Mufti told reporters in Kupwara.
She said people opposing special status to J-K want ''us to give up''.
''Our opponents want that we give up the fight but we will continue till our last breath. We have given a lot of sacrifices and we cannot let them go in vain,'' she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Article 370
- Supreme Court
- Kashmir
- Mehbooba Mufti
- Jammu
- The Supreme Court
- Kupwara
ALSO READ
Kashmiri students arrested for celebrating India's Cricket World Cup defeat get bail
Senior police official chairs comprehensive security review meetings in north Kashmir
US Domestic News Roundup: Muslim Americans face 'Abandon Biden' dilemma - then who?; Former US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor dead at 93 and more
Hope result will be better for opposition in 2024 LS polls: Mehbooba Mufti
Minimum temperatures in most of Kashmir hover near freezing point