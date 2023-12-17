Teen boy's body found hanging in well in Rajasthan's Tonk

The body of a 13-year-old boy with his hands and feet tied was found hanging inside a well in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, police said on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Amrish Meena, a Class 8 student. His body was found in Mahendwas area on Saturday evening.

According to police, the teenager was murdered by an unknown assailant who tied his hands and feet and hanged him in the well.

The boy was last seen by his father when he was heading towards the field, they said.

''His father told that he saw him heading towards the field with a cycle at around 5 pm. He also asked his son not to go in the evening but the boy assured him that he would come back soon. When Meena did not return, the family started searching for him, '' a police official said.

Later, the family and neighbours found the boy’s body hanging in the well, police said.

Meanwhile, his family members and locals staged a dharna in front of the hospital, demanding immediate arrest of the accused, compensation and a government job for one of the family members of the victim.

However, they were later pacified and postmortem of the body began on Sunday.

