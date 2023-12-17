Left Menu

UP: Minor boy sodomised by tution teacher

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:48 IST
An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by his tuition teacher here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the child went to take tuition from accused Dev Kumar, ASP (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said.

An FIR in this regard was registered by the boy's father under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO act, he said.

The accused has been arrested, he said, adding that a detailed probe is on in the matter.

