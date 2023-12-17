Left Menu

2 women drown while bathing in Sangam in UP's Prayagraj

Two women who had come from Ballia with their family to bathe in the Sangam here drowned on Sunday, police said.The Sangam is the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:55 IST
Daraganj Kotwali police station SHO Brij Kishore Gautam said Preeti (22), her sister Pinky (20) and their cousin Priyanka (22) entered deep-water while bathing.

The Sangam is the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. Daraganj Kotwali police station SHO Brij Kishore Gautam said Preeti (22), her sister Pinky (20) and their cousin Priyanka (22) entered deep-water while bathing. He said divers of the water police managed to save Pinky, but Preeti and Priyanka drowned. Their bodies have been recovered, Gautam said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

