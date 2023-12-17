Left Menu

Delhi: 7 held for duping on pretext of increasing credit card limit

Delhi: 7 held for duping on pretext of increasing credit card limit
Seven people were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of increasing their credit card limit, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Nitin Kumar, Akhil Tanwar, Shivam Suryan, Kapil Gupta, Suresh, Sumit Sharma and Sunny Kumar were arrested near Ramphal Chowk in Dwarka on Saturday, they said.

The accused, aged between 18 and 30 years, were running a call centre in the guise of a cloth manufacturing centre, police said.

According to an official, 218 SIM cards, 20 mobile phones and seven ATM cards used in the crime were recovered from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary, Nitin disclosed that he and his partners Shivam and Akhil were working as milk delivery boys in a dairy firm but after the COVID-19-induced lockdown, they all lost their jobs. So, to earn easy money, they started doing cyber frauds, he said.

"They further told that they arranged fake SIM cards and bank accounts from Alex whom they met on Telegram. Alex used to send bank documents and SIM cards using online delivery services like Porter,'' Chowdhary said.

The DCP said the accused used to get e-data containing the names, addresses, card numbers and mobile numbers of victims from Alex, after that they used to call victims luring them to increase their credit card limit.

The accused used to ask for card details and OTP and debit the amount from their cards, the officer said, adding their further interrogation was on.

