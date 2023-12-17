Left Menu

Man from J&K held for raping, impregnating minor girl in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 19:21 IST
Man from J&K held for raping, impregnating minor girl in Mumbai
The Mumbai police have arrested a 19-year-old man hailing from Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly raping and impregnating a girl, an official said on Sunday. The police recently nabbed the accused when he arrived to visit the girl who was admitted to Bhabha Hospital in the western suburb of Bandra, the official said.

The accused, who hails from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, had befriended the 16-year-old victim while he was working in the city and was in a physical relationship with her from August 2022 till September this year, he said.

The girl's family found out that she was pregnant and approached the police, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), he added.

