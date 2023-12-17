Left Menu

South Korea's military says North Korea fired ballistic missile toward its eastern waters

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 17-12-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 19:33 IST
South Korea's military said Sunday that it had detected that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, adding to a torrent of weapons tests in recent months that has elevated tensions.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately say what type of missile it was or how far it flew.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years, with the both the pace of North Korean weapons demonstrations and South Korea's combined military exercises with Japan intensifying in a cycle of tit-for-tat.

The weapons North Korea tested this year included intercontinental ballistic missiles that demonstrated potential range to reach the US mainland and a series of launch events that the North described as simulated nuclear attacks on targets in South Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

