Delhi police rescue 14-yr-old girl abducted from Bihar for prostitution
Delhi Police has rescued a 14-year-old girl who was abducted from Bihar and brought here to force into prostitution, officials said on Sunday.
Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the police said.
The police received a tip-off on Saturday about a girl being confined in a house, following which a police team raided the house in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar and and rescued the girl, they added.
The girl told the police that she was allegedly abducted by one Irshad (30) five months ago from her native place in Bihar's Araria district, a police officer said.
The teenager was initially kept at different locations here before recently being shifted to the house of Hasibul (45) and his wife Saniari (36) in Sadar Bazar, the officer said.
The police said the accused trio have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act at the Sadar Bazar police station.
As the girl is orphan, the police produced her before the child welfare committee before sending to a shelter home, the officer said.
