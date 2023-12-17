Odisha: 2 students die as vehicle hits motorcycle

Two school students died and another was injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Silaghati in Khunta area on Saturday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Chotray Singh (20) and Tapan Murmu (18).

The injured, Mukund Soren, was admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, a police officer said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation, she said.

