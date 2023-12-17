North Korea condemns U.S., South Korea for raising tensions

North Korea's defence ministry on Sunday condemned what it called reckless military moves by "thugs" in the United States and South Korea, just minutes after Seoul reported a missile launch from the nuclear-armed North.

The ministry statement, carried by state news agency KCNA, cited the arrival of the U.S. nuclear-powered submarine USS Missouri in South Korea as the latest act that proves Washington is contemplating nuclear war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)