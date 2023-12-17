North Korea condemns U.S., South Korea for raising tensions
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 17-12-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 19:50 IST
North Korea's defence ministry on Sunday condemned what it called reckless military moves by "thugs" in the United States and South Korea, just minutes after Seoul reported a missile launch from the nuclear-armed North.
The ministry statement, carried by state news agency KCNA, cited the arrival of the U.S. nuclear-powered submarine USS Missouri in South Korea as the latest act that proves Washington is contemplating nuclear war.
