Mann, Kejriwal hand over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of martyr Amrik Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of Amrik Singh, who attained martyrdom while serving the Indian Army.

Mann said Amrik Singh, who hailed from Jhanduke village here, had attained martyrdom while serving the motherland during his posting at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, according to an official release.

He said the financial assistance is being given to the martyr's family as a mark of respect for his sacrifice.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to help the families of the soldiers who sacrifice their lives at the altar of the motherland, Mann said it is the bounden duty of the Punjab government.

Kejriwal and Mann handed over the cheque of Rs 1 crore to Gurjant Singh, the father of the martyr.

The Delhi chief minister lauded the Punjab government for recognising the sacrifice made by soldiers for the country.

Kejriwal added that the state government led by Mann was giving Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the families of all the Army personnel martyred during service.

He said this was contrary to the Agniveer scheme of the Union government which ''humiliated'' the families of martyred soldiers as they were not being given a single penny for financial assistance or due honour.

Both the chief ministers are also expected to take part in the 'Vikas Kranti' rally here.

