Tiger found dead in farm well in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district

A tiger was found dead in a farm well in Narkhed forest range of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, forest officials said on Sunday.
A release by Deputy Conservator of Forests Bharat Singh Hada said that the carcass of the big cat was discovered in a well of a farm in Mouza Pipla Khurd area on Saturday evening.
The forest department has registered a case under the Wildlife Act and further investigations are going on, it said.
