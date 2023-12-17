Left Menu

Two held for severing limbs of man over old enmity; victim hospitalised

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 21:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two persons were arrested in Murbad in Thane district for allegedly severing the limbs of a man over a previous enmity, an police official said on Sunday.

Sushil Bhoir was attacked with a chopper and other sharp weapons on Friday and he is currently getting treatment in a Mumbai hospital, Senior Inspector Prasad Pandhare of Murbad police station said.

''We have arrested Shrikant Dhumal and Nitin Dhumal for the crime. The victim had worked with Shrikant but they parted ways a year ago after a dispute,'' he said.

The duo has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

