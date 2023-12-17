Israel says it struck Hezbollah sites after attacks from Lebanon

Israel said on Sunday it had hit weapons launch sites and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to cross-border fire, while the Iran-backed group said it had attacked Israeli army targets. Israel and Hezbollah fighters have been trading fire along the frontier on an almost daily basis since the war in Gaza erupted more than two months ago, in the worst hostilities since a 2006 conflict.

The violence, which has largely been contained to the border area, has killed more than 130 people in Lebanon, including 94 Hezbollah fighters and 17 civilians. In Israel, the hostilities have killed eight soldiers and four civilians. Israel's military said it had responded to Hezbollah attacks with artillery, tank fire and airstrikes at launch sites, an observation post of the Lebanese group and what it called a "terrorist cell."

Hezbollah said it had fired at a range of Israeli military targets along the border, including what it said was a barracks, a command centre and an army crane installing surveillance equipment. Israel did not report any casualties resulting from the attacks that set off rocket sirens in areas of northern Israel.

