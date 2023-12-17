Left Menu

Six country-made revolvers, live cartridges seized in Maharashtra’s Jalna district; six held

The police in Maharashtras Jalna district have arrested six persons and recovered as many country-made revolvers, 12 live cartridges and a sword from them, officials have said. Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade told reporters on Saturday that the arrested persons face cases related to murder, attempt to murder and assault registered at different police stations in the district.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 17-12-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 21:40 IST
Six country-made revolvers, live cartridges seized in Maharashtra’s Jalna district; six held
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Jalna district have arrested six persons and recovered as many country-made revolvers, 12 live cartridges and a sword from them, officials have said. Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade told reporters on Saturday that the arrested persons face cases related to murder, attempt to murder and assault registered at different police stations in the district. The action was taken against the backdrop of the murder of a man with a criminal past on December 11 at Mantha Square in Jalna, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023