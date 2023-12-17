Following are the top stories at 9.40 pm: NATION DEL50 UP-PM-LDALL VARANASI **** Modi says govt schemes empower poor, make them confident; launches Kashi Tamil Sangamam Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday mocked the Congress' slogan of 'garibi hatao' (remove poverty) and said the poor feel empowered and confident when they actually get a pucca house and gas cylinders for their homes.**** DEL20 DL-PARLIAMENT-PROBE **** Parliament breach: Police recover pieces of burnt phone, charges of evidence destruction to be added New Delhi: Four days after the Parliament's security was breached, the Delhi Police has recovered fragments of some broken and burnt mobile phones from Rajasthan's Nagaur, an official said on Sunday. **** DEL41 WB-2NDLD MAMATA **** Mamata in Delhi; to meet PM, attend INDIA bloc meeting New Delhi/Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday arrived in Delhi on a four-day visit, during which she is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, her party's MPs and attend a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc. **** BOM24 GJ-PM-2ND LD-DIAMOND BOURSE **** India to become third largest economy in my third term, guarantees PM Surat: India will be among the top three economies in the world in his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Sunday after inaugurating the sprawling Surat Diamond Bourse, which he said was the ''symbol of strength and determination of new India''. **** MDS17 KA-JAISHANKAR-UN **** UN Security Council, an old club with set of members who don't want to be questioned: EAM Jaishankar Bengaluru: Expressing his displeasure over India not getting permanent membership in the UN Security Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the UN Security Council is like an old club with a set (of) members who do not want to let go of their grip and not keen to have their practices questioned. **** DEL44 DEF-NARAVANE-LD-MEMOIR-CHINA **** It took Indian Army to show to world that 'enough is enough': Gen Naravane on Eastern Ladakh New Delhi: China followed ''wolf-warrior diplomacy'' and ''salami-slicing'' tactics with impunity browbeating smaller neighbours and it took the Indian Army to show to the world that ''enough is enough'' and challenge the ''neighbourhood bully'', says Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, the 28th Chief of Army Staff, recounting the Indian response to the Chinese aggression in Eastern Ladakh in 2020.By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** MDS12 KL-COVID-MINISTER **** New sub-variant of Covid-19, no need to worry: Kerala Health Minster Pathanamthitta: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 that has been detected in the state was not a cause for concern. **** DEL29 CONG-ADANI DHARAVI **** 'Biggest loot in modern India continues': Cong on Dharavi project contract to Adani Group New Delhi: The Congress Sunday slammed the government over the Dharavi redevelopment project being given to the Adani group, saying this is an example of how the conglomerate is getting enriched at the expense of people. **** BOM33 MH-COMPANY-4TH LD-BLAST **** Nine dead in blast at Nagpur explosives manufacturing firm; bodies not yet recovered Nagpur: Nine people were killed and three others seriously injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chakdoh in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said. **** CAL5 WB-CHIDAMBARAM-INTERVIEW **** INDIA bloc's immediate task is to win 2024 Lok Sabha elections: P Chidambaram Kolkata: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has termed the party's debacle in the recently held Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly polls as ''unexpected'' and ''a matter of worry''. By Sudipto Chowdhury **** BOM32 MH-JINDAL-WOMAN **** Mumbai woman accuses Sajjan Jindal of raping her; industrialist denies charge Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman has accused industrialist Sajjan Jindal of raping her after promising to marry her, a charge denied on Sunday by the billionaire. **** BUSINESS DEL47 BIZ-TELECOM-BILL **** Govt likely to table Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday New Delhi: The government is likely to table the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday, according to sources. **** LEGAL LGD1 DL-COURT-HUSSAIN **** 2020 Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain's plea seeking stay on PMLA case proceedings New Delhi: A court here has dismissed former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's plea seeking a stay on proceedings in a money laundering case against him till charges are framed in another case related to alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. **** FOREIGN FGN15 UK-SUNAK-ILLEGAL-MIGRANTS **** Illegal migration threatens to overwhelm, warns UK PM Sunak London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was in Italy over the weekend on an official visit, has warned that illegal migration threatens to ''overwhelm'' Europe and indicated that it may be time for an update of international law. **** FGN19 BANGLA-INDIA-ENVOY **** Bangladesh War of Liberation is the bedrock of its ties with India, says Indian envoy Dhaka: India stands ready to walk together with Bangladesh in realising Dhaka's vision of a stable, progressive and prosperous nation, the Indian envoy here has said as he underlined that the 1971 Liberation War remains the bedrock for ties between the two countries. ****

