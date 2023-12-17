Left Menu

Turkey calls on U.S. to use influence to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza -Turkish source

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan asked his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken in a call on Sunday for Washington to use its influence over Israel to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza and the West Bank, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Fidan told Blinken that the situation in Gaza and the West Bank was worsening due to Israeli attacks, the source said, adding that Israel should be made to sit at the negotiating table to discuss a two-state solution after a full ceasefire is achieved.

The two also discussed Sweden's NATO membership bid, which the Turkish parliament is yet to ratify, and Ankara's request to purchase F-16 fighter jets from the United States, the source added.

