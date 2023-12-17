Left Menu

Nagaland: 2 persons kidnapped by Myanmar-based militants rescued after gunfight in Mon forest

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 17-12-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 22:12 IST
Nagaland: 2 persons kidnapped by Myanmar-based militants rescued after gunfight in Mon forest
  • Country:
  • India

Two young persons kidnapped by armed militants of Myanmar-based NSCN-K (Ang Mai) were rescued on Sunday from a forest in Nagaland's Mon districts after a gunfight, a defence statement said.

A group of armed cadres of NSCN-K (Ang Mai) had kidnapped the two persons on Friday night from Yannyu village of the district, it said.

A joint search operation was started by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police after the kidnapping was reported. During the searches, the forces intercepted the militants in a forest near Wetting village.

After a brief gunfight, the militants fled, leaving behind the two kidnapped persons and also a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including an M-16 rifle and three pistols, the statement said.

A civilian guide was also apprehended in the operation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023