Bureaucrat's son, 2 others held for injuring social media influencer with SUV

Three persons, including the son of a senior Maharashtra bureaucrat, were arrested late Sunday night for allegedly injuring a woman social media influencer in Thane earlier this week, a police official said.Additional Commissioner of Police West Mahesh Patil identified the three as Ashwajit Gaikwad, Romil Patel and Sagar Shedge.The three were held at 850pm.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 22:19 IST
Three persons, including the son of a senior Maharashtra bureaucrat, were arrested late Sunday night for allegedly injuring a woman social media influencer in Thane earlier this week, a police official said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Mahesh Patil identified the three as Ashwajit Gaikwad, Romil Patel and Sagar Shedge.

''The three were held at 8:50pm. A Mahindra Scorpio and a Landrover that were allegedly used in the incident have been seized. Kasarwadavali police is probing further,'' Patil said on his message to the media.

The 26-year-old woman, Priya Singh, was seriously injured when she was allegedly hit by the accused's car on December 11 evening near a hotel on Ghodbunder road.

As per her complaint to the police, she had gone to meet Gaikwad at the hotel but the two ended up having an argument.

She claimed when she tried to take her belongings from the accused's car, the driver tried to mow her down, leaving her with serious injuries.

On her complaint, Gaikwad, Patel and Shedge were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others by Kasarwadavali police, an official said.

On Sunday, Singh took to social media from her hospital bed and said Thane police had not yet slapped section 307 (attempt to murder) against the three.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

