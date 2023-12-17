Two drones, over 1 kg heroin recovered near IB in Amritsar
Two drones and over one kg of heroin were recovered near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar in the past 24 hours, a Border Security Force spokesperson said on Sunday.
Acting on specific information, BSF troops and Punjab Police carried out a search operation on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar on Saturday evening.
During the search, a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 545 grams were recovered from a field, the spokesperson said.
In another incident, the BSF and Punjab Police conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Attari village on Sunday evening following a tip-off.
The joint team recovered a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 544 grams attached to the drone with a rope.
