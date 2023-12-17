Left Menu

8-year-old girl raped by teen neighbour in UP village

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 17-12-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 22:55 IST
8-year-old girl raped by teen neighbour in UP village
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old neighbour in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the boy allegedly lured the girl to a secluded place and raped her. The accused allegedly committed the crime after watching an obscene video clip on his mobile phone, Qureshi said.

The police have lodged an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the CO said.

The teenager was apprehended by the police on Sunday, he added.

