Man apprehended for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl in Palghar district
A 34-year-old man from Maharashtras Palghar district was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in his neighbourhood, an official said. The man was thrashed by locals, a video of which went viral on social media, before being handed over to the police.The official said the man is a habitual offender and appears to be of unsound mind.
A 34-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in his neighbourhood, an official said. The man was thrashed by locals, a video of which went viral on social media, before being handed over to the police.
The official said the man is a habitual offender and appears to be of unsound mind. The MIDC Boisar police are in the process of registering a case against him, he added.
