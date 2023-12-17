Left Menu

Sudan orders three Chad diplomats to leave in 'reciprocal' action -report

Sudan has ordered three diplomats from Chad to leave the country within 72 hours, saying the individuals were "persona non grata", the Sudanese state news agency reported on Sunday.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-12-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 23:14 IST
Sudan orders three Chad diplomats to leave in 'reciprocal' action -report
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudan has ordered three diplomats from Chad to leave the country within 72 hours, saying the individuals were "persona non grata", the Sudanese state news agency reported on Sunday. The move by Sudan follows Chad declaring four Sudanese diplomats at the Sudanese embassy in N'Djamena as unwelcome a day earlier, the agency added.

The term persona non grata is used when a foreign diplomat is asked by a host state to be recalled to their home country. Chad said its decision was due to what it called "grave statements" by Sudanese officials accusing it of interfering in the conflict in Sudan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023