Egyptian security sources say Israel, Hamas open to ceasefire, disagreements remain
Two Egyptian security sources said on Sunday that Israel and Hamas are both open to a renewed ceasefire and hostage release, although disagreements remain on how it would be implemented.
- Country:
- Egypt
Two Egyptian security sources said on Sunday that Israel and Hamas are both open to a renewed ceasefire and hostage release, although disagreements remain on how it would be implemented. Hamas is insisting on setting the list of hostages to be released unilaterally, and demanding that Israeli forces withdraw behind pre-determined lines, the sources told Reuters.
While Israel agreed on Hamas setting the list, the sources said it had asked for a timeline and to see the list in order to set the time and duration of the ceasefire. Israel refuses to withdraw, the sources added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Palestinian death toll crosses 15,000 in Gaza amid Israeli operations: Hamas-run ministry
Israel says it uncovered 800 shafts to Hamas tunnels below Gaza
Pope deplores end of Israeli-Hamas truce, calls for new ceasefire
ICC prosecutor urges Israel and Hamas to respect international law
Israeli security chief in recording vows to hunt down Hamas abroad -Kan TV