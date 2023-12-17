Left Menu

France says worker killed by Israeli attack in southern Gaza

The man who was wounded on Wednesday was a Palestinian national who had worked for the French Institute for decades, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told journalists at the end of a trip to Israel and the West Bank. He was seeking refuge in the house of a colleague from the French consulate alongside two other co-workers and a number of their family members, the foreign ministry said earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 23:58 IST
France says worker killed by Israeli attack in southern Gaza

(Adds comments from French foreign minister in paragraphs 2 and 7) Dec 17 (Reuters) -

France said on Sunday one of its workers had died as a result of wounds sustained during an Israeli attack in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip. The man who was wounded on Wednesday was a Palestinian national who had worked for the French Institute for decades, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told journalists at the end of a trip to Israel and the West Bank.

He was seeking refuge in the house of a colleague from the French consulate alongside two other co-workers and a number of their family members, the foreign ministry said earlier. "The house was hit by an Israeli air strike on Wednesday evening, which seriously hurt our agent and killed about 10 others," the ministry said.

He later died of his wounds, it added, without giving a date. France condemned the bombing of a residential building.

"We've asked for explanations as to why the house ... had been hit," Colonna told the news conference at Israel's Ben Gurion airport. The Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment.

Colonna called for an "immediate and lasting truce" between Hamas and Israel to allow for a humanitarian ceasefire and urged Israel to "protect the lives of civilians as required by international law.". Israel says it seeks to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, according to international law, though critics and even its closest ally, the U.S., say it needs to do more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023