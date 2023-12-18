Left Menu

Greece passes 2024 budget forecasting higher growth

Greece approved its 2024 budget on Sunday, forecasting a rise in economic growth to 2.9% from 2.4% this year as a result of robust tourist revenues and EU funds helping investment. About 1.4 billion euros in spending is earmarked to boost income, including pay rises for civil servants for the first time since 2010.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 18-12-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 00:21 IST
Greece passes 2024 budget forecasting higher growth
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece approved its 2024 budget on Sunday, forecasting a rise in economic growth to 2.9% from 2.4% this year as a result of robust tourist revenues and EU funds helping investment. The budget was approved with 158 votes in favour, which is the majority of the conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in the 300-seat house.

Athens will target a primary budget surplus - which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 2.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) next year, up from a surplus of 1.1% this year. Greece, the euro zone's most indebted nation, has recovered strongly since it exited international bailouts worth more than 260 billion euros in 2018, marking the end of a decade-long debt crisis.

The country, which regained its investment-grade status in 2023 after 13 years, needs to maintain primary budget surpluses to make sure its debt is sustainable. About 1.4 billion euros in spending is earmarked to boost income, including pay rises for civil servants for the first time since 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023