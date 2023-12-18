CID summons husband of Calcutta HC judge in property dispute case

The West Bengal CID has issued summons to the husband of Calcutta High Court judge, Justice Amrita Sinha, in connection with a plea about allegedly using his influence in a property dispute case, an official said on Sunday.

Pratap Chandra De has been asked to appear before the investigating officers at the CID headquarters in Bhawani Bhawan here on Friday.

''We have also asked him to submit his mobile phone to our officers on Monday. He has been directed to appear on December 22,'' the CID official told PTI.

A recent plea in the Supreme Court had alleged that De, who is a lawyer by profession, was exerting pressure and using his influence in the property-related case.

The CID officer said two FIRs were filed in the case in September under different sections of the IPC.

The probe agency has already questioned De twice – on December 1 and December 16.

At present, several important cases are being heard by the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, including the ones related to alleged irregularities in recruitment of school teachers in West Bengal.

