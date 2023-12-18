Syrian air defences respond to 'Israeli aggression', intercept targets - state media
Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 18-12-2023 01:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 01:17 IST
- Country:
- Syrian Arab Republic
Syrian air defences responded to an act of Israeli aggression and intercepted "enemy targets" in the vicinity of Damascus on Sunday, state media reported.
The reports did not go into more detail on the incident.
