Serbia's ruling SNS leads in parliamentary vote - pollsters

The ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is in the lead in snap parliamentary election on Sunday with 46.6 of votes, according to a projection by pollsters Ipsos and CeSID, based on a partial count of a sample of polling stations.

The opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence is set to come second with 23% of the votes, while the Socialist Party of Serbia is seen third with 6.9% of the votes.

