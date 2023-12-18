Left Menu

US urges media tycoon Jimmy Lai's release as Hong Kong trial begins

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 04:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 04:29 IST
US urges media tycoon Jimmy Lai's release as Hong Kong trial begins

The U.S. State Department on Sunday urged the immediate release of Jimmy Lai, a China critic and media tycoon, whose long-awaited national security trial opens in Hong Kong on Monday.

"Actions that stifle press freedom and restrict the free flow of information – as well as Beijing and local authorities' changes to Hong Kong's electoral system...– have undermined Hong Kong's democratic institutions and harmed Hong Kong's reputation as an international business and financial hub," spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023