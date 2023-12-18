US urges media tycoon Jimmy Lai's release as Hong Kong trial begins

The U.S. State Department on Sunday urged the immediate release of Jimmy Lai, a China critic and media tycoon, whose long-awaited national security trial opens in Hong Kong on Monday.

"Actions that stifle press freedom and restrict the free flow of information – as well as Beijing and local authorities' changes to Hong Kong's electoral system...– have undermined Hong Kong's democratic institutions and harmed Hong Kong's reputation as an international business and financial hub," spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

