North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says
Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 05:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 05:13 IST
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Monday.
Japan's defence ministry also said North Korea has fired what could be a ballistic missile. No other details, including the missile's flight range, were immediately available.
The launch came just hours after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile
on Sunday night, as it condemned U.S.-led military shows of force including the arrival of a submarine in South Korea as tantamount to "a preview of a nuclear war".
