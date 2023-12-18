North Korea fires another missile into sea in resumption of weapons testing, South Korea says
South Korea
North Korea fired a second ballistic missile into the sea off the coast of South Korea on Monday, the South Korean military said.
The military said in a statement only that the launch was made Monday morning without giving further details.
The launch came hours after South Korea reported North Korea conducting a short-range ballistic missile test into the sea in a resumption of its weapons testing activities.
Observers said the North's back-to-back launches were likely a protest against the moves by South Korea and the United States to bolster their nuclear deterrence plans in the face of North Korea's evolving nuclear threats.
