North Korea missile has 15,000 km-plus range, can reach anywhere in U.S., Japan says

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-12-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 07:30 IST
The ballistic missile that North Korea launched on Monday is an ICBM-class missile that has a range of more than 15,000 km (9,300 miles) and can reach anywhere in the United States, a Japanese government official said.

Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense Shingo Miyake made the comments to reporters, adding the missile flew about 73 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

