North Korea missile has 15,000 km-plus range, can reach anywhere in U.S., Japan says

The ballistic missile that North Korea launched on Monday is an ICBM-class missile that has a range of more than 15,000 km (9,300 miles) and can reach anywhere in the United States, a Japanese government official said.

Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense Shingo Miyake made the comments to reporters, adding the missile flew about 73 minutes.

