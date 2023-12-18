US condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launches
Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 08:02 IST
The United States on Sunday condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches which it said pose a threat to the country's neighbors, according to a State Department spokesperson.
"These launches, like the other ballistic missile launches Pyongyang has conducted this year, are in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," a spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
