China foreign minister met with North Korean vice-minister of foreign affairs on Dec 18
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 09:09 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with North Korean Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong Ho on Dec. 18 in Beijing, Chinese state media CGTN reported on Monday.
The two met ahead of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2024.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pak Myong Ho
- Beijing
- North Korean
- Wang Yi
- Chinese
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The North Korean leader calls for women to have more children to halt a fall in the birthrate
China's Xi welcomes President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus to Beijing
National security advisers of US, South Korea and Japan will meet to discuss North Korean threat
Up to 600 North Korean defectors deported by China 'vanish' - rights group
ANALYSIS-Moody's outlook cut complicates Beijing's 'war' against market bears