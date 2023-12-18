President Murmu to arrive in Hyderabad for annual sojourn

President Droupadi Murmu will land here on Monday evening as part of the five-day sojourn.

The President will attend the 69th convocation of IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal and later arrive at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad, an official statement said on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Murmu will grace the centenary celebrations of the Hyderabad Public School Society. She will visit the handloom and spinning unit as well as the theme pavilion of the Ministry of Textiles at Pochampally in Telangana on December 20. She will also interact with weavers on the occasion. On the same day, she will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust in Secunderabad. On December 21, President Murmu will inaugurate various projects at Rashtrapati Nilayam. She will host an 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Nilayam for dignitaries, including leading citizens of the state and academics, etc on December 22. The city police imposed traffic restrictions in some parts of the city in view of the President’s visit. The President visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from the Nilayam. Located at Bolarum in the city, the Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India gained independence and handed it over to the President's Secretariat. Constructed in 1860, this building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single-storied building, it contains 11 rooms. It also has a dining hall, cinema hall, Darbar Hall and dining room among others.

