US condemns N.Korea missile launch, reaffirms support to S.Korea and Japan
The United States reaffirmed its commitment to the defence of Japan and South Korea after the North's ballistic missile launch, the White House said late on Sunday.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with South Korea's National Security Office Director Cho Taeyong and General Akiba Takeo Of Japan and condemned the test, "which is a flagrant violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions," the White House said.
