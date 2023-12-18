Left Menu

Todd McClay to visit India and Singapore to advance key relationships

“India and Singapore are two key partners in the Indo-Pacific region, and I look forward to having engaging conversations with Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister Gan Kim Yong to deepen our relationships. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-12-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 12:16 IST
Todd McClay to visit India and Singapore to advance key relationships
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Trade Minister Todd McClay will make his first overseas visit to India and Singapore to meet with his trade counterparts and to advance New Zealand’s relationships. 

“India and Singapore are two key partners in the Indo-Pacific region, and I look forward to having engaging conversations with Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister Gan Kim Yong to deepen our relationships. 

“The relationship with India is a strategic priority for the coalition Government, and we will look at how to strengthen this important connection across a range of areas. 

“Meeting in person with Minister Goyal will be essential for developing a strong partnership that enhances opportunities for both our countries.”

Mr McClay will also deliver a speech on the Government’s ambition for the relationship with India, and participate in a moderated discussion with G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, in front of an audience of national business and community leaders. Mr McClay will then travel to Singapore. 

“Singapore is our most significant trading partner in South East Asia and a critical hub for New Zealand supply lines. They are a key likeminded partner on the importance of international trade rules. 

“Establishing a strong relationship early with Minister Gan will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the New Zealand – Singapore Enhanced Partnership.

“Singapore’s innovative and open approach to international trade has made us natural partners on issues such as the green economy and supply chain management.”

Todd McClay will depart on Monday 18 December and return on Thursday 21 December. 

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023