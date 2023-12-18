Left Menu

College student dies after head bumps into crane towing her car near Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-12-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 10:34 IST
College student dies after head bumps into crane towing her car near Noida
In a freak accident, a college student in Greater Noida died after her head allegedly bumped into a crane of a truck towing away her car that had broken down, police officials said.

The incident occurred last Saturday when 22-year-old Divyanshi Sharma was chasing the tow truck on foot to get her car keys back from the driver, they said.

Sharma, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Delhi, was returning home with friends from college in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida when her car broke down and she booked a towing service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida -1) Ramkrishna Tiwari said. ''The tow truck driver kept the car keys with him after towing the truck. Sharma started running after the vehicle to get the keys when she tripped and her head bumped into the crane. She fell on the road with injuries on her face,'' he said.

Sharma's friends immediately took her to a private hospital where she died during treatment, the officer said.

The tow truck driver fled the spot soon after the incident. An FIR has been lodged against him based on a complaint by Sharma's family, an official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

