Police officer injured in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand's Garhwa

PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 18-12-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 10:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police station in-charge received bullet injuries on Monday during an encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, an officer said.

The encounter took place at Dengura village, around 200 km from the Jharkhand capital Ranchi, at around 1 am on Monday, the police said.

Ranka police station in-charge Shankar Prasad Kushwaha received bullet injuries in the gunfight with Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a Maoist splinter group, Garhwa Superintendent of Police, Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

After primary treatment in Garhwa, Kushwaha was referred to Ranchi for better treatment, he said.

Kushwaha received bullet injuries in his right arm.

The SP said that search operation was on to nab the Maoists.

