Umesh Pal murder accused dies of heart failure in UP hospital

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-12-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 11:05 IST
Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's aide Nafees Biryani, who was lodged in jail in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, died of heart failure, police said on Monday, The 50-year-old died at the SRN Hospital on Sunday evening, a statement issued by the Prayagraj Police said.

According to doctors, prima facie the cause of death is heart failure.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, along with his two security guards was shot dead on February 25, 2023. The car that was used during the attack allegedly belonged to Biryani.

On the complaint of Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered in Dhumanganj police station against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, Atiq's two sons, his aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine other associates.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead here on April 15 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

