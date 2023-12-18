Jordanian army says guards injured in clashes along Syrian border
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 18-12-2023 12:39 IST
The Jordanian army on Monday reported armed clashes with drug dealers along the Syrian border since dawn, injuring several border guards.
The army said it was chasing infiltrators who were fleeing back across the border and were seeking to smuggle large quantities of drugs and weapons.
